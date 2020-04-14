Olivia Culpo's Boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, Is a Man of Many Talents

Actress and fashion influencer Olivia Culpo has been off the market since 2019. The 27-year-old has been dating Carolina Panthers running back, Christian McCaffrey , and judging by their social media posts, their relationship is still going strong. But how much do we really know about the handsome athlete? And how did his romance with Olivia begin? Here's what you need to know.

His father currently runs the "Dare to Play" football camp, a program that gives people with Down syndrome the opportunity to play the sport, and Christian has been been deeply involved since day one. He opened up about how rewarding it's been to help build his dad's legacy, saying, "You get to do something in the community that's bigger than yourself and I think that's the most important thing."

Regarding his dad's influence over the years, Christian told NFL 360 , "I think he's an unbelievable mentor, he's a great friend... He's a human being that I like to copy because he's done it so well, he's done it the right way."

He was born in Colorado to former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey and former soccer player Lisa McCaffrey. The 23-year-old also has three brothers (Max, Dylan, and Luke) — all of whom are football players — so it's safe to say that the sport runs in the family. When Christian was just seven years old, he knew that he wanted to follow in his dad's footsteps.

In 2015, he set a new record of 3,864 all-purpose yards, breaking Barry Sanders’s NCAA record of 3,250. Plus, he set new records for rushing yards in a single game and all-purpose yards in a game. Christian also made history by becoming the first Stanford player to rush for 2,000 in a season, ranking second in the nation with 2,019 rushing yards.

Like his father, Christian moved on to play football at Stanford University in 2014. And much like high school, he broke a number of records, especially in his sophomore season.

These numbers helped earn him the Gatorade Football Player of the Year title for Colorado in 2012 and 2013, but this wasn't the only sport that he played. He also tried his hand at basketball and track & field, where he placed second in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore.

He's shared quite a few adorable throwback photos from his time in Africa. During the summer before his senior year of high school, the athlete traveled to Rwanda and volunteered doing construction work, but it looks like he also gained a second family. He shared one photo of himself with an older woman and captioned it: "Me and my Rwandan mother! Best sower in the world!"

He's a musician and producer.

Aside from being a standout football player, Christian is also skilled at playing the piano and the harmonica. He described making music as one of his "big passions," which is why he tends to gravitate towards his recording studio in Denver during his time off.

When he was asked about where that passion stemmed from, he explained how an old friend from school convinced him to learn an instrument. He told ESPN, "[My friend] told me it would get all the girls if we learned how to play. I was probably in eighth grade and I was going into high school so I said 'sign me up.' There was a talent show with a little bit of a bonus in high school and so we learned a little song together and ended up winning it."

From that point on, he continued to pursue music. He also revealed that he's been working with fellow artists Lost Kings and Levi Todd, who described him as one of the most talented piano players they'd ever heard. The athlete also has an executive producer credit under his belt after working on the 2017 film Unicorn Town. The documentary, which follows the story of a championship football town in Germany, was directed by Nick Alfieri.

Christian said, "It's an underdog story about the rise of a team. And it's amazing to see the influence that American football has on this small town in Germany. The whole town rallies behind American football. It's kind of unheard of."