Source: getty

Cara Santana and Jesse Metcalfe Call off Their Engagement — Did Jade Albany Have Something to Do With It?

By

Cara Santana and Jesse Metcalfe have called it quits. When was the engagement officially called off? Well, that seems to be the big question. The Chesapeake Shores star was spotted out with two women during the weekend of Jan. 18. The first was Hungarian model, Livia Pillmann, who he grabbed lunch and held hands with. But later in the evening, he exhibited a lot more PDA with his second date, Jade Albany, leading some to believe that he's entered a relationship with the young actress.

Who is Jade and did she really come between Jesse and Cara?