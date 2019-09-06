'Chesapeake Shores' Character Donovan Doesn't Just Play a Country Star on TV

The fourth season of The Hallmark Channel's Chesapeake Shores has brought Trace Riley (Jesse Metcalfe) back into town and possibly Abby's life, but once again his music ambitions may get in the way of his feelings for his childhood sweetheart. It doesn't help that Donovan, the bandleader Trace opened for on the road last season, is urging him to get back on the road.

Like Jesse Metcalfe, Kent Sheridan, who plays Donovan on Chesapeake Shores, is a musician as well as an actor. Read on to learn a little more about the Canadian and where you might have seen him before.

Source: Hallmark

So who is Kent Sheridan, the actor who plays Donovan on Chesapeake Shores? Kent is a Canadian actor of stage and screen, with a resume full of killer roles. And Donovan isn't the first country star he's portrayed. The triple threat has portrayed Kenny Rogers in Legends of Country, a tribute show celebrating the greats of country music. He has also tripped the light fantastic in regional productions of shows such as Mamma Mia!, Guys and Dolls, and Grease. Though most of his theater work has been in Canada, he was part of a U.S. tour for Grease.

On the small screen, you may have seen him in a recurring role on the acclaimed Orphan Black, where he played Conrad. More recently, he portrayed Senator Carlin in an episode of Designated Survivor last season. He has also appeared a few times on the PBS kids' show Odd Squad. And if you're a fan of British procedurals, you may have caught him in an episode of Murdoch Mysteries. On the big screen, Kent had a small role as a member of the National Security Council in Suicide Squad.

Source: ITV Studios

Obviously, this season Trace is going to be grappling a lot with whether his love for Abby or his passion for music should take top priority in his life. And while it seems even after performing with Donovan, he's made his choice, I have a feeling he's not done flirting with Nashville fame.