'Chesapeake Shores' Star Meghan Ory's Due Date Is Just Around the Corner!

Just like her character Abby on Chesapeake Shores, Meghan Ory will soon be a mother of two! The 37-year-old actress is pregnant — and her due date is just around the corner.

Meghan Ory from Chesapeake Shores is pregnant with baby No. 2. "I’m due the beginning of October. I’m just trying to get ready and I just started buying onesies, bathtubs, and baby paraphernalia all over again," she told Parade magazine before the start of Season 4 of the Hallmark Channel series. "I just want to sleep more because that is one thing that went right out the window when I had a baby. I’m sure that when the second one comes it’s going to just get harder."

However, don't expect Meghan, who is already a mom to her 2-year-old son, to be just like Abby when it comes to motherhood. "My mom life is probably looking a little bit more like Abby in her Chesapeake Shores time rather than in her New York days. I love that Abby is taking the step to work a little bit less frantically and spend more time with her family," she explained. "I think this was a really difficult and powerful choice for her to make and it’s been interesting to see how that’s evolved over the last four seasons and how she has adjusted and dealt with it."

Who is Meghan Ory married to? Meghan's husband is TV actor, John Reardon, who is currently starring in the show Hudson & Rex — and set to appear in the TV series Cypher next year. Meghan and John make it a priority to balance their work schedule to make sure that they are able to stick together as a family.

"My husband is the lead in a series that films here. I’m taking care of our baby and supporting him while he works, as he did for me the last few years," she said. "He came to the island while I was filming and took care of the baby, so now we’re switching a little bit and doing the handoff."

What can we expect from Meghan's character in Season 4? This season, Abby and Trace's relationship is hit with a major roadblock when they both meet new love interests unexpectedly. Trace, who is played by Jesse Metcalfe, and Abby must now decide if they want to give their love a second chance — or move on. And according to Meghan, fans will see a much different side of Abby.