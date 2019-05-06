Meet the Cast of Your New Favorite Hallmark Movie, 'Paris, Wine and Romance'

If you dream of falling in love in Paris, you're going to love Hallmark's fantastic new film Paris, Wine and Romance. The movie is about two winemakers from different walks of life who find love at a prestigious wine competition in the city of love. Oregon native Isabella runs her family's winery and dreams of one day becoming a big name in the wine world.

Meanwhile, Jacques is her biggest competitor, from one of the best regarded wine families in France. Sparks fly and a romance buds between them, but *twist* their love story doesn't go down as smoothly as the copious wine they imbibe. Before you add Paris, Wine and Romance to your DVR, meet the incredible cast who bring Isabella and Jacques to life.

Jen Lilley as Isabella Any fan of Hallmark's original movies will recognize Jen, 35, from her lead roles in Yes, I Do; Harvest Love; Eat, Play Love and Dash of Love. But did you also know that she appeared in the Academy-Award winning The Artist and actually made her acting debut on an episode of Hannah Montana?

We didn't think so. In addition to her roles in movies, Jen has also appeared as a series regular on countless daytime soaps including General Hospital and Days of Our Lives. Last year, she even played two different twins, Jessica and Alessandra, on Lifetime's Twin Betrayal. Talk about a Lindsay Lohan move!

When she's not acting or working on her vocals for the debut album she's cooking up, Jen is getting ready to welcome baby number three! And hiding the bump proved tricky while filming Paris, Wine and Romance. "It films [for] four weeks, and two weeks in, my bump popped," she told International Business Times.

"Because with pregnancy, it's you're not pregnant, you're not pregnant, your'e not pregnant, you're not pregnant, and then all of a sudden you're pregnant," she said. Jen and her husband of over a decade, Jason Wayne, are already the adoptive parents of two children. Their third is expected in August.

Dan Jeannotte as Jacques Dan finally moved up the ranks of the Hallmark Channel enough to be playing a lead in a movie and congratulations are most definitely in order. Before taking on the role of French-accented heartthrobe Jacques, Dan portrayed Brandon Russell over the course of four seasons in Good Witch.

Now, he's finally been invited to join the coveted ranks of Hallmark movie stardom. "Should I be scared? You know I'm ready for it!" he joked with Media Village in an interview. "This was my first Hallmark movie and that feels great. I'm looking forward to surprising the fans when they find out I'm not actually French."

LOL! For the record, he doesn't sound that French at all to native speakers. But he is Canadian, so we'll let the accent thing slide. Before taking on the role of Jacques (say it with a French accent in your head for effect), Dan had several roles on TV and voicing video games.

You might have heard Dan's voice if you've ever played Assassin's Creed or Samurai Warriors 2, but you're definitely familiar with the actor if you've ever watched The Bold Type. In it, it plays Ryan Decker and has ever since the NBC show first aired in 2017.