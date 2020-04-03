Does James Charles Have a Boyfriend? Here's the Tea

The 20-year-old has not yet publicly confirmed whether or not his Bachelor-style search for love proved to be successful but at the end of March 2020, James matched with fellow YouTuber David Dobrik on Bumble, according to PopBuzz. Obviously, fans of both YouTube stars freaked out, convinced that the dating app results were real. Apparently, though, the two are just friends, and David was merely on the app to take fans on virtual dates. They ended up just laughing it off in the end. Dang.