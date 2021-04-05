James Charles Might Lose Another 2 Million Followers After His Latest Controversy

The beauty YouTuber and makeup artist apologized in a video titled "holding myself accountable," where he addressed his fans and tried to explain why so many were accusing him of inappropriate contact with young boys. He admitted that there were underage boys he had "flirted" with, and that he had been "reckless" when he messaged the boys, who he said he thought were 18.

For weeks, there has been lots of discussion and speculation online around the allegations that James had sexted with minors. Many TikTokers have gone on to try and "expose" the beauty vlogger, including by showing screenshots of sexual Snapchats and direct messages sent between James and the teens. In his apology video, James goes on to mention some of the TikTok videos, suggesting that the messages shown in them were actually real.

However, that’s about all he admits to.