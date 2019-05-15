Fans Are Concerned for James Charles' Mental Health Amid Social Media Backlash

The beauty vlogger drama between James Charles and Tati Westbrook continues — and along with taking a toll on the 19-year-old's career, fans are also concerned it is affecting his mental health. Last week, Tati released a 40-minute video titled “Bye Sister” cutting all ties with her former friend turned enemy after he promoted Sugarbear Sleep Vitamins on Instagram, which is a direct competitor of Tati's brand, Halo Beauty.

While the Youtube star apologized for his actions in an eight-minute video, many fans of the beauty guru have put a “canceled” stamp on James’ career. In the past week, James has lost more than three million followers, including A-list celebrities, such as, Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian.

Not only has his subscriber total gone down, but former fans have taken to social media to post pictures of themselves destroying his makeup palette. So, it's no surprise that some people are worried for the state of his mental health and the toll internet bullying can have on a teenager in the spotlight.

According to some fans, James Charles' career is dead. While celebrities influencers, such as, Jeffree Star have called out James after his feud with Tati, YouTube fans have also weighed in on the social media scandal. “BREAKING NEWS: James Charles pronounced dead after a hit and run by beauty influencer Tati Westbrook," one person tweeted. Others have even tweeted fake news articles that the teen was found dead.

Though some are seemingly basking in the demise of the young YouTube star, a few fans have voiced their concerns. “I am a mother and as one I have the right to be worried about @jamescharles. I am in no way defending his behavior. I am only concerned about his mental health and don't want the next big story to be that they've found him dead,” tweeted a concerned parent.

Another echoed similar sentiments on Twitter, writing, “I’m very worried about how all this hate, death threats, and wishing he were dead is doing to #jamescharles mental state. He’s a 19-year-old human being and I can only imagine how he feels right now.Y’all need to give it a rest before it becomes too much for him #staystrongsister [sic].”

Following his apology video, James has not posted an update on social media. His online clothing line for Sister Apparel is no longer running, and the domain is currently for sale.

It has been reported that Jeffree Star backed James’ merchandise line through his company Killer Merch. However, in a since-deleted tweeted, the YouTube makeup artist sided with his friend Tati, writing, "He is a danger to society. Everything Tati said is 100 percent true."