James Charles Exits YouTube Series ‘Instant Influencer’ After TikTok Grooming Accusations

On Feb. 26, 2021, a TikTok user claiming to be a 16-year-old boy accused Charles of sending him unsolicited explicit photos and messages even after learning the boy’s age, according to Vulture .

Charles responded to the accusations via Twitter that same day, writing , “There’s a video going around about me on TikTok and Twitter of a guy calling me a groomer, and I want to address it right away. The accusation that I have groomed this person is completely false.”