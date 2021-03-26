Who Will Host Season 2 of 'Instant Influencer' Now That James Charles Is Out?

The popular YouTube original show Instant Influencer premiered in April 2020, with the show's first episode bringing in more than 19 million views. The program pit six amateur beauty creators against each other to see who had what it takes to be an "instant influencer."

The series was initially created with well-known beauty guru James Charles at the lead. The controversial creator is known for his makeup and mess-ups, and even got himself into some hot water for one of the episodes.

But while Instant Influencer will be returning for a second season, James reportedly will not be. Who will host Season 2 of the show, and why did James leave?