Meet Aspiring Influencers on James Charles' 'Instant Influencer'

Aspiring beauty influencers, get your makeup brushes ready. Beauty YouTuber James Charles is searching to find the next best beauty guru out there on his new reality show Instant Influencer.

The four-part YouTube Original series, which is set to premiere on James' channel on April 24, will feature a variety of celebrity guest judges to grade six aspiring influencers on their makeup artistry, on-camera presence, and potential to make it big.