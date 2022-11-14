Olivia Culpo Says She and Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey Bonded Over Their Strong Family Values (EXCLUSIVE)

When she's not working on building her empire, Olivia Culpo can be found in the stands at Levi's Stadium cheering on her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

The fashion model, actress, and entrepreneur, who has been dating Christian for nearly four years, is not afraid to pack on the PDA on Instagram. And the cute couple's relationship even takes center stage on the 30-year-old's new TLC reality show The Culpo Sisters.