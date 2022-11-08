How Old Are the Culpo Sisters? Meet These New Reality TV Stars

She explains in her bio that she went to graduate school for teaching and worked in behavioral analysis and special education: “Nowadays, I use my professional skills in a totally different way by digging deep into what makes people tick, connecting with my community, and sharing what’s keeping me most sane during these early years of raising babies, which is so joyful but so tough at times!” She had son Remi and daughter Solei with her estranged husband Michael Bortone, per Life & Style.