Let's Take a Peek at Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola's Relationship Timeline

According to Us Magazine, the two met in 2016 after Olivia dated both Nick Jonas and Tim Tebow. "I met her on the corner of Hollywood and Vine, just walking down the street and we bumped into one another," Danny told The Providence Journal. A little over two years later in March 2018, Danny signed a two-year contract with the Miami Dolphins which caused the pair to break up when it was reported Olivia had no interest in relocating to Miami.