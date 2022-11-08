Where Is 'The Culpo Sisters' Filmed?
By now, most of you have probably heard of Olivia Culpo, former Miss Universe turned fashion icon turned social media influencer. But did you know she has two equally stunning sisters?
If you're one of the 5.2 million people following her on Instagram, then yes, you probably did. But for us plebeians who aren't caught up with the times, not so much.
Luckily for avid followers and plebs alike, TLC has a new reality show following Olivia and her sisters, Aurora and Sophia — aptly named The Culpo Sisters. But with the sisters having been born and raised in Rhode Island and Olivia now largely living in Los Angeles, where is The Culpo Sisters actually filmed? Let's find out!
Most of the filming for The Culpo Sisters takes place in L.A. All three sisters reside there (though, according to the trailer, it appears that Sophia makes the move to NYC), so it makes sense that most of the shooting would take place in L.A. as well.
The show was also filmed in Rhode Island, where Olivia, Aurora, and Sophia are originally from. The Providence Journal reported that Olivia was spotted in East Greenwich with a camera crew filming scenes for the show.
Back in April, the Culpo family actually opened a restaurant in East Greenwich titled Union and Main. To celebrate the opening, Olivia posted the above Instagram, writing, "The @union_and_main opening was a success! Our new family restaurant in Rhode Island. Thank you to everyone who came to celebrate with us and to all of you online who always show so much love and support. I feel so lucky!! Come and see us soon. The menu is AMAZING."
Per Olivia's Instagram bio, she's also the co-founder of Back 40, a restaurant and bar in North Kingstown, R.I.
When was 'The Culpo Sisters' filmed?
Per TheCinemaholic, The Culpo Sisters principal photography took place in April and May of 2022. Maybe we'll even get to see the grand opening of Union and Main in the show!
What is 'The Culpo Sisters' about?
TLC explains that "The Culpo Sisters follow the lives of Olivia, Auror,a and Sophia as they navigate the ups and downs of family life. For the first time, the three sisters are opening up their homes and hearts in an intimate and playful entertaining way."
Based off the trailer, we'll get to see the family unfiltered. We almost lost it when we heard Olivia's mom say, "They call Olivia an influencer, but we don't know because we're not influenced by it, sorry!"
We'll also get to see Olivia sharing a very raw, vulnerable side of herself. "I was with somebody that did really horrible, horrible things," she says in the trailer. "I was made to feel like a less than human in every sense of the word."
Could Olivia be talking about her ex boyfriend, Danny Amendola?
Although she has dated celebrities such and Nick Jonas and Tim Tebow, Page Six speculates that Olivia's talking about her most current ex, Danny Amendola, because of the rumored infidelity that caused their relationship to end.
It looks like The Culpo Sisters are going to be giving The Kardashians a run for their money.
Make sure to catch The Culpo Sisters on TLC every Monday night and streaming on Discovery Plus.