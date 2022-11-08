Where Is 'The Culpo Sisters' Filmed?

TLC explains that "The Culpo Sisters follow the lives of Olivia, Auror,a and Sophia as they navigate the ups and downs of family life. For the first time, the three sisters are opening up their homes and hearts in an intimate and playful entertaining way."

Based off the trailer, we'll get to see the family unfiltered. We almost lost it when we heard Olivia's mom say, "They call Olivia an influencer, but we don't know because we're not influenced by it, sorry!"

We'll also get to see Olivia sharing a very raw, vulnerable side of herself. "I was with somebody that did really horrible, horrible things," she says in the trailer. "I was made to feel like a less than human in every sense of the word."