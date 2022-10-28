What Is Actress Olivia Culpo's Net Worth? Her Home Is Featured on MTV's 'Cribs'

Warning: A cursory look at Olivia Culpo's Instagram page might leave you feeling rather poor. The 30-year-old actress and model is clearly worth a lot of money, but hey, the woman has worked hard for it for years!

Naturally, Olivia's fabulous house has been featured on Season 19 of MTV's Cribs. Ogling her chic and sophisticated L.A. home, we couldn't help but wonder — what is Olivia Culpo's net worth?