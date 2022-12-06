Peter Culpo Owns a Variety of Restaurants in Rhode Island and Massachusetts

Susan is now our mom. Peter is now our dad. And you know what we love to do with our parents? Go out to eat.

No joke, we love going home and going to a nice restaurant because Mom and Dad always cover the bill. Luckily, now that we are a part of the Culpo family, Peter's got us covered because he owns multiple restaurants. Seven (that we could find) to be exact. What are they? Let's find out!