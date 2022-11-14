Distractify
Olivia Culpo and Her Sisters Have a TLC Show — but Did You Know They Have Two Brothers?

Influencer and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo might have been social media famous prior to November 2022 — but the TLC series, The Culpo Sisters, introduced Olivia and her family to an even broader audience. The reality TV series mainly follows Olivia and her two sisters, Sophia and Aurora. From time to time, however, their parents and brother are also featured. Plus, they have a second brother who isn't on the series.

Who are Peter and Gus Culpo? Let's take a closer look at the Culpo brothers.

Olivia Culpo has two brothers — meet her older bro, Pete.

Olivia's parents, Susan and Peter Culpo have five children. In birth order, the Culpo siblings are as follows: Aurora, Pete, Olivia, Gus, and Sophia.

The Culpo siblings
Source: Instagram/@oliviaculpo
Like all of the Culpo siblings, Olivia's older brother plays an instrument. Pete Culpo is a bassist in two different bands, a cover band called Future Dads and a '90s alternative tribute band called Be Kind, Rewind.

Source: Instagram/@oliviaculpo
In June 2019, Pete married Katie Trainor, per their Zola website. They have since welcomed a daughter, who has appeared on Olivia's Instagram grid (and once so far on Pete's public account).

Olivia Culpo and her brother Pete and his family
Gus is Olivia Culpo's younger brother.

Augustus "Gus" Culpo is the younger brother of Olivia. He's wicked talented on the piano, as you can see from his Instagram grid.

"My brother Gus is a very, very interesting person. He's always been very athletic — the star athlete. He went to USC for baseball," Olivia said of her sibling in Season 1 Episode of The Culpo Sisters. "He's also insanely good at music. He's the goofiest dude ever, and we've always been best friends."

Currently, Gus is living at home with his parents (as they explained on the TLC series) while attending the University of Rhode Island to earn his masters degree in education and working at his family's restaurants.

In August 2022, Olivia posted an Instagram shoutout to Gus for his birthday. "Happy birthday to my mega talented, fun, + crazy brother Gus! Never a dull moment with Sug ❤️ Make sure you don’t miss the last two photos, they’re my favorite 😂 @gusculpo_u."

Olivia Culpo and her brother Gus
Source: Instagram/@oliviaculpo
Back in November 2019, Olivia enlisted the help of Gus for a Thanksgiving-themed video on her YouTube channel.

So far on The Culpo Sisters, viewers have seen Gus here and there. Their older brother, Pete, however, appears to prefer life away from the reality TV spotlight. But who knows? Perhaps we'll get to see more of Pete later on!

Catch new episodes of The Culpo Sisters Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC and on Discovery Plus.

