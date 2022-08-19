Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas’ Romance Didn’t Last Long — Here’s Their Relationship Timeline

It’s hard to forget a teenage love. No matter how long it’s been, many have fond memories of their first significant relationships. However, it’s safe to say that most of those same people didn’t experience finding love and eventually going through heartbreak in the public eye like Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas.

If you were obsessed with everything Disney Channel in the 2000s like we were, you probably know Selena and Nick dated after becoming famous on the Mickey Mouse platform. Although the relationship was short-lived, the celebrities seemingly didn’t have any ill feelings toward each other after breaking up. So, how long were they together? Here’s Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas’s relationship timeline.