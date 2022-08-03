Demi Lovato Breaks Down Why She Decided That Also Using She/Her Pronouns Was Right for Her

Poet Ralph Waldo Emerson once wrote, "There are no fixtures in nature. The universe is fluid and volatile. Permanence is but a word of degrees."

If this kind of insight into the concept of fluidity can come from a man who died well before the 20th century, then surely modern folks in these modern times can grasp this idea as well.

Singer Demi Lovato recently announced that her pronouns were now also going to be she/her in addition to they/them, which is yet another reflection of the ever-changing world we all exist in. Why did she decide to adopt those pronouns after recently changing them? Here's what we know.