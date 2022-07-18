Lil Uzi Vert Has Officially Shared That Their Pronouns Are Now "They/Them"

The only confirmation beyond the actual pronoun change on Lil Uzi's Instagram came on June 17, 2022, when the rapper responded to a tweet from fellow artist Yeat that read "Yo they," with "Yo yeat," and a saluting emoji.

Lil Uzi's pronoun reveal was coupled with the release of their first solo single in three years, "Space Cadet," which was posted to the rapper's SoundCloud page only.