JT's Feud With Lil Uzi Vert's Ex-Girlfriend Brittany Byrd Has Taken Over Social Media

Fans that make it a point to keep up with Hollywood relationships are probably aware that City Girls rapper JT and her beau Lil Uzi Vert are going strong. Despite their back and forth drama on social media a few months ago, the two seem very much in love and frequently post adorable photos of one another on the app.

While Lil Uzi and JT appear to be solid, his ex-girlfriend has been seemingly throwing major shade via social media. And the result has turned into a back and forth verbal war on Twitter between JT and his former girlfriend. With all the drama circulating on Twitter, fans are interested in learning more about Lil Uzi’s ex-girlfriend.

Brittany and Lil Uzi were together for years. The pair would often be seen pictured together and hanging out with one another. While many fans believed that they were a perfect match, since their style and personalities seemed to be a perfect match, things were not set in stone. The pair ended their relationship in 2016.

According to Brittany’s Instagram bio , she works as an artist and a curator. She actually owns the Byrd Museum , which is an online site that features a variety of artistic pieces ranging from paintings to furniture.

It’s true that Lil Uzi Vert has only been public with a few of his relationships in the past. While Brittany may be a mystery to some fans, she is actually the last woman he was in a serious relationship with before committing to JT.

Brittany and JT’s feud came to verbal blows online after Brittany commented on their magazine cover.

One thing about JT is that she has no problem verbally sparring with anyone who she feels disrespects her. While most celebrities allow certain things said on social media to slide, JT always stands up for herself. And the issue with Brittany serves as proof.

Article continues below advertisement

When Brittany posted a tweet with a sock emoji and followed up by "LMFAO" on her Twitter account, JT and fans alike felt like this was mocking their magazine cover images that were leaked. People believed that she used the sock emoji to insinuate that Lil Uzi stuffed his underwear for the shoot.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

JT then took to Twitter to drag Brittany in a series of now-deleted tweets. The “Flewed Out” rapper called Brittany an “animated grasshopper,” and said that Brittany wishes “she could be in her shoes.”

Fans quickly tweeted at JT telling her that the situation is not worth addressing, but JT wouldn’t let the issue go. She even explained that Brittany has been sneak-dissing her for quite some time and that she’s had enough.

Article continues below advertisement

If I wanted ppl to like me I wouldn’t speak my mind. — JT (@ThegirlJT) May 7, 2021 Source: Twitter

Making matters worse, Brittany then shared a video on her Instagram stories and made some very damaging accusations about JT and Lil Uzi Vert's relationship. In the video, she spoke about JT being a domestic violence victim and urged her female followers to “never give their whole life to a man.”

Article continues below advertisement

"I offer this to every young girl, every woman or young person following me to never give your whole life to a man, never let a man use you to attack another woman, don't allow yourself to be abused, confused, misused enough to become an abuser,” Brittany shared. “I'm too much of a womanist, I am too much of a feminist to ever allow myself to hate you."

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, "You can call me homeless, but I saw you get three-pieced like a person in a Mayweather fight and asking for a hotel room and a safe environment and it just didn't make me feel good to see that, it made me feel sorry for the girls who think that abuse is OK." And of course, JT blew a gasket and flooded Twitter and her Instagram stories with criticism of Brittany and her claims.

"I never saw that sick a-- b---h a day of my life,” JT said on her Instagram story. She also took things a step further by sharing the national toll-free line for unhoused people after accusing Brittany of being homeless.

Article continues below advertisement

JT continued to tweet her feelings as she responded to fans. It also rubbed fans the wrong way that Lil Uzi Vert has been mum about the entire situation. However, Lil Uzi is known to get into social media spats himself, so there is a chance that he may make a statement of his own when ready.