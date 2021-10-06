What Happened to Disney Channel? Why You May Hear Rumors of a Global Shutdown

With the launch of Disney+ in November 2019, more movies and shows under the Disney umbrella became readily available to the masses than ever before. Not only has the streaming platform released dozens of original shows and movies in the past few years, but it has also made shows from decades past ready to view again and again with just a few clicks.

Streaming services have exploded in popularity over the past decade. And while they won’t replace traditional network television anytime soon, platforms like Disney+ have made exclusive branded channels such as the Disney Channel almost obsolete. Why dedicate resources to a cable network when everything can go straight to streaming?

The days of rushing home to catch your favorite family-friendly shows in the afternoons are all but gone for good. Your favorite classics, however, aren’t going anywhere.