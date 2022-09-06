How Old Are the Stars on Netflix's 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'?

Nearly two years after Season 1 debuted to fan acclaim, Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives officially returned for a sophomore season on Sept. 2.

The show follows four women who have all been married to major Bollywood stars. Original stars Neelam Kothari (who is an actress herself), Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, and Bhavna Pandey all came back to showcase even more from their lives on the newest season.