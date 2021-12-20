Are the Jonas Brothers' Wives Friends With Each Other? Here's the Scoop

As far Danielle goes, she seemingly does her best to stay out of the spotlight. It was seemingly made clear during the Jonas Family Roast on Netflix that Danielle isn’t as talkative as her sisters-in-law Sophie and Priyanka. She‘s the only Jonas Brother wife who didn’t talk out loud during the event. According to her notecards (which were read aloud by host Kenan Thompson on stage at the roast), she wasn’t talking because she lost her voice. Fans collectively believe she might have been feeling just a little too shy to participate.