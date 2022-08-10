Netflix Has Already Confirmed the Fate of 'Indian Matchmaking'
More than two years after Indian Matchmaking debuted on Netflix to critical and fan acclaim, matchmaker Sima Taparia is officially back to help a new cast of single South Asian millenials find their forever connections.
The second season of the reality series launched on the streamer on Aug. 10, and some viewers are already making their way through all eight episodes.
Sima will match couples together for the first time on Season 2, and fans will also get to check in on some of the most compelling pairs from the first season as well.
Whether you've finished watching the entire second season, or you're about to add it to your queue, you may be curious about the show's renewal status for Season 3. Netflix has already confirmed the fate of the reality series — so will Indian Matchmaking return for a third season?
Netflix has renewed 'Indian Matchmaking' for Season 3 — is there a release date yet?
The second season of Indian Matchmaking only dropped on the streamer on Aug. 10, but Netflix has already confirmed that Sima will be back to help out a new set of clients on an upcoming third season.
In March 2022, about four months before the sophomore season came out, Netflix officially renewed Indian Matchmaking for Season 3. Fans already caught a glimpse at Sima's next client during the Season 2 finale.
In the final moments of the eighth episode ("I Feel Like He's the One"), viewers were introduced to Priya, a singleton who is based in London, England.
Before the finale concluded, Priya discussed her dating red flags (laziness, dragon shirts, and overly-tweezed eyebrows), and what she was looking for in a potential partner (someone with a topknot hairdo). Though fans didn't get to see her entire journey or even her first interaction with Sima, Priya will likely be a featured figure on Season 3.
The season concluded with Sima exiting a cab outside of the Tower Bridge in London (presumably to meet Priya). However, it remains to be seen if the matchmaker will exclusively meet with clients in England, or if she will continue to travel the world to help bring eligible singletons together.
Though Netflix has already renewed the series for Season 3, the streaming service has not confirmed an exact release date for the next set of episodes. Producer and creator Smriti Mundhra did tell Today that fans will find out the premiere date "very soon."
An 'Indian Matchmaking' spin-off series is also in the works.
As Indian Matchmaking fans celebrate the Season 3 news, they may also be excited to learn that the basic format will continue with an upcoming spin-off series. Indian Matchmaking creators Eli Holzman, Smriti Mundhra, Aaron Saidman, and J.C. Begley will produce Jewish Matchmaking, which will feature contestants who use a Jewish matchmaker in order to try to find a partner.
The show will take place in Israel, and in the United States. The streamer has yet to confirm a premiere date for the first season (or to share who the featured matchmaker will be).
Until Season 3 launches (or the debut season of Jewish Matchmaking drops), the first two seasons of Indian Matchmaking are available to stream on Netflix now.