Ice Spice and Taylor Swift Have Become Fast Friends Over the Past Few Years

When it comes to celebrities, we tend to hear all too often about the beef they have with each other. Whether it's a public falling out, some deep-seated drama, or a growing amount of beef between two prominent pop culture figures, conflict tends to be all we hear about. Thankfully, there are some celebs who are still able to maintain some fun and wholesome relationships with each other. For instance, Ice Spice and Taylor Swift have been hanging out a lot lately.

Ice Spice is an up-and-coming rapper from the Bronx who gained recognition in music in 2022 with her song "Munch (Feelin' U)" as well as viral popularity on TikTok. Taylor hardly needs an introduction as a highly influential musician who defined a generation of millennials with her musical evolution. In fact, she even became a source of minor controversy for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. Though they come from different generations, these two artists seem to have struck a friendship over the years.

Let's break down Ice Spice's and Taylor Swift's friendship.

Fans first got glimpses of the artists' friendship in May 2023. Ice Spice appeared in a music video remix of Taylor Swift's song, "Karma." Later that same year in September, they were seated next to each other at the VMAs. In a Variety interview with both Ice Spice and Taylor, the two of them went into their friendship in more detail. "That's my sis," Ice Spice boldly states about Taylor in her interview.

According to Ice, the two of them first met after she had watched Taylor's 2020 documentary, Miss Americana, on Netflix. The film had immediately struck a chord with the young rapper. "What I took away from Taylor's documentary is you really do need to work hard and not everything is going to be as easy as it seems. And my manager heard me talking about that and had reached out to her team and then they had a song for me."

The feeling is mutual when it comes to Taylor. In an email to Variety, she explains, "I relate to Ice in many ways, but I think her dedication and focus is what blew me away from the very start. She's extremely professional without being cold. Playful and fun without ever taking her eye off the prize. She knows what is and isn't 'her' and sets those boundaries with grace. She studies the industry and other artists' careers but is very clear about charting her own original path."

