Everything We Know About Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's Relationship Timeline Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are in a quiet relationship with one another. When did they start dating? Where does their relationship stand today? By Melissa Willets Jan. 22 2024, Published 12:01 p.m. ET

Some celebrity relationships are very public — think Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Others are more under the radar. For instance, did you even know that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and singer-actress Hailee Steinfeld are in a relationship?

To be fair, the two have never confirmed their romantic status, but by all accounts, Josh, who previously dated Brittany Williams for nearly a decade, and Hailee, who was linked in the past to Niall Horan, are dating. Here's what we know about the NFL fan-favorite star and the True Grit alum's love life, which they keep very close to the vest.

Source: Getty Images

May 2023: Josh and Hailee are rumored to be dating.

Before the Bills kicked off the season, Josh Allen and the "Love Myself" singer were first spotted out together in New York City. In fact, the would-be couple was reportedly seen on multiple occasions with one another, despite their attempts not to be photographed.

A source told People that by the time the relationship was outed, the quarterback and Hailee had been dating for a few weeks, and also said, "It's new, but they are having fun."

August 2023: Josh is not sure why fans care about his love life.

While participating in a podcast in the late summer of 2023, Josh had this to say when he was questioned about his relationship with Hailee: "The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind." He also called attempts to photograph them together "gross." For her part, Hailee also stayed mum about anything to do with Josh leading into football season.

December 2023: Hailee subtly supports Josh's team.

With football season in full swing, Hailee donned a Buffalo Bills hat that at least confirmed she's a fan. And while fans continued to spot the couple doing things together, like shopping (she was with his mom!) or at a hockey game, they refused to talk about their relationship — even with engagement rumors swirling.

January 2024: Hailee brushes off speculation that she is wearing an engagement ring from Josh.

While appearing on the Golden Globes red carpet without her rumored beau anywhere in sight, Hailee wore a deer-shaped diamond bauble on her ring finger that made some fans wonder if Josh had proposed.

"I got a cute little doe happening," the star admitted, but added that she selected the ring for "no other particular reason other than I thought it was cute."

Meanwhile, on Jan. 21, the Buffalo Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in a very close playoff game. As of this writing, Hailee has not offered any public words of support for Josh following the brutal elimination. However, the quarterback had some very pointed words of reaction to the big defeat, telling reporters, “Here, there, it doesn’t matter. Losing sucks. I don’t know what else to say.”