Is Hailee Steinfeld a Real-Life Archery Master Like Her 'Hawkeye' Character?

Hailee studied archery before she even began filming Hawkeye by watching countless videos of professional archers and actors doing archery. She recounted to Entertainment Weekly, "by the time I got to the archery range for the very first time, I literally picked up the bow like I knew what the heck I was doing, loaded the arrow, and felt ready to go...My instructor looked at me and was just like, 'Okay. We got work to do.'"