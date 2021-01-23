Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Sent Over 1,000 Emails for a College Scholarship

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Sent Over 1,000 Emails for a College ScholarshipBy Dan Clarendon
Updated
Quarterback Josh Allen’s girlfriend has always been proud of him, but now the couple must really be celebrating: Josh and the rest of the Buffalo Bills are one game away from Super Bowl LV.
As the team gets ready to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Conference Championships on Sunday, Jan. 24, read on to learn more about Josh’s personal life — namely, his relationship, his upbringing, and his education.
Where did Josh Allen grow up and go to high school?
Josh grew up in Firebaugh, Calif., a farming town of 7,500 residents about 40 miles west of Fresno. His great-grandfather immigrated from Sweden in 1907 and put down roots in Firebaugh during the Great Depression, and Josh’s grandfather established the family farm there in 1975, according to a 2017 ESPN profile.
“It’s a small town, everybody knows everybody and news travels fast,” Josh said at the time. “It was an experience I wouldn’t trade for anything because it kind of shaped who I am today.”
Josh graduated from Firebaugh High School, where the gymnasium is named after his grandfather. As of the 2017 ESPN profile, Josh’s father and uncle were still running the farm, growing about 3,000 acres of Pima cotton, cantaloupes, and wheat.
Josh said at the time that growing up on the family farm inspired his work ethic.
“Seeing my dad wake up super early when the sun wasn’t even out and then coming home when the sun was set, he worked his tail off to provide for our family and did a great job," he said. "He’s the most selfless man I know, and I think if I’m half the man he is, I’ll be all right in this world.”
Where did Josh Allen go to college?
Josh initially attended Reedley College, a junior college in Reedley, Calif. During his first year there, he sent more than 1,000 emails to college football programs, asking them to give him a chance as quarterback. As ESPN reported, only two colleges offered him a scholarship: Eastern Michigan University and the University of Wyoming.
“Yeah, I was disappointed,” Josh said. “I couldn’t believe it. I truly felt like I was a Division I quarterback, and I’d felt that way for a long time. I just wanted other people to see it.”
Other people did see it, finally, after Josh joined Wyoming’s football program and threw more than 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns in a single season.
Who is Josh Allen’s girlfriend?
According to Page Six, Josh’s girlfriend is Pilates instructor Brittany Williams. She has gone from cheerleading for Fresno State to cheering Josh on from the sidelines.
In fact, she was by Josh’s side during the 2018 NFL Draft, when the athlete was selected seventh overall and began his Buffalo Bills career with a four-year deal worth $21 million.
“Watching your dreams come true was a moment I will never forget,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Here we come Buffalo! #BillsMafia.”
CBS will air the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City game on Sunday, Jan. 24, at 6:40 p.m. EST.