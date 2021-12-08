Hailee Steinfeld Looks Different in 'Hawkeye' — Is She Wearing Colored Lenses?

The miniseries draws significant inspiration from Matt Fraction and David Aja's Hawkeye comic series, and viewers are obsessed with this finding. Not only does Clint now wear a hearing aid, but Lucky the Pizza Dog made his live-action debut, and Kate's classic jet-black hair and blue eyes come into play as well.

As the energetic and over-confident Kate Bishop, Hailee looks virtually unrecognizable — is she wearing colored contact lenses? Keep reading to find out!