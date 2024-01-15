Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Did Detroit Lions Coach Dan Campbell Play Football in the NFL? Dan Campbell, the Detroit Lions' head coach, has had a long career in the NFL. Did he play football in the NFL before taking on a leadership role? By Melissa Willets Jan. 15 2024, Published 10:12 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

With Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell leading his team to the first playoff victory for the franchise in over 30 years, fans are dying to know more about the boisterous leader's past. For example, they are wondering: Did Dan play football in the NFL at any point?

Article continues below advertisement

Read on for details about the celebrated coach's career, including how he got his start in the NFL. Here's a hint: Leading the Lions wasn't his first stint with the beloved team.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

So, did Dan Campbell play football in the NFL before coaching the Lions?

Dan is well known to fans for his fiery personality on the sidelines of the football field. That spirited — and sometimes angry — style of leadership may have taken root when he played football in the NFL. Indeed, the winning coach wasn't always wearing headphones and calling plays.

The Texas native formerly played in college at Texas A&M. From there, Dan was drafted to the New York Giants, where he played tight end from 1999–2002. He moved on to play with the Dallas Cowboys, until 2005. Then, Dan joined the team he now coaches. He stayed on the Lions' starting roster until 2008. He finished his NFL playing career in 2009 with the New Orleans Saints.

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly, the super high-energy leader spent time coaching other teams he used to play for, including the Saints. In 2021, Dan became head coach for the Lions — and the rest has been history in the making.

Article continues below advertisement

Dan Campbell has decades of experience in the NFL, but the team's win in the playoffs was a new high.

Talking about the Lions' huge win over the Los Angeles Rams, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, on Jan. 14, 2024, Dan said, "That is arguably the best environment I’ve ever been in." "That was absolutely electric, and I think what’s crazy is I was coming down for pre-game warmup and you could just feel it," the coach went on to share. "It was humming. The building was humming, and I swear you could feel the electricity down the tunnel from where I was coming down, and it only just grew from there."

Following the landmark playoff victory — the team's first such win in 32 long years — Dan was clearly very fired up, as was the Lions' quarterback Jared Goff, who told his equally pumped-up teammates, "This is just the beginning boys."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans were equally exuberant, with some who have never seen a playoff win in their lifetime basically losing it in the stands. Meanwhile, Dan credits those fans for helping to propel the Lions to the landmark victory.

When the Team you’ve loved your whole life gets a milestone win..it’s the best feeling ever! Happy for Lions fans and I hope they celebrated their faces off last night! https://t.co/Thvn6HPNji — RollinWithMahomes© (@MishLGee_xoxo) January 15, 2024