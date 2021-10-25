Twitter Found Ryan Gosling's Celebrity Dopplegänger and We Can't Unsee This

Recently, the Twitterverse also found a celebrity doppelgänger for actor Ryan Gosling. "I am convinced that Ryan Gosling lives a double life where he’s also Jared Goff, [the] starting quarterback for the Detroit lions," one user wrote. In fact, several people have pointed out how similar Ryan looks to the NFL player.

Do you see it? Let's take a look at these two leading men and what they've been up to.