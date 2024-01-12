Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Nick Saban's Massive Net Worth Reflects a Lifetime of Football Success American football coach Nick Saban, who announced his retirement in January 2024, is walking away with an estimated net worth of $70 million. By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 12 2024, Published 2:31 p.m. ET Source: Getty ImagesN

Hold on to your helmets, folks! In an unexpected twist, Nick Saban, after an awe-inspiring 50-year career, is ditching the headset for good. On Jan. 10, 2024, the iconic Alabama head coach sent shockwaves through the football world as he announced his retirement from coaching.

Article continues below advertisement

As he gears up for a new chapter, many fans are itching to discover the staggering wealth he has amassed throughout his career. Brace yourselves as we unveil Nick Saban's net worth, and stay tuned for all the known details surrounding his shocking retirement announcement.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What is Nick Saban's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nick Saban's net worth currently stands at an astonishing $70 million. The lion's share of his fortune is attributed to his unparalleled success as a football coach.

Toward the end of his career at Alabama, the seven-time national champion held the title of the highest-paid college football coach in the world. Fueled by an impressive combination of base salary and bonuses, Nick Saban effortlessly raked in a mind-boggling sum exceeding $12 million annually.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Saban Former American football coach Net worth: $70 million Nick Saban, renowned as one of the greatest college football coaches in history, announced his retirement on Jan. 10, 2024. He last served as the head football coach at the University of Alabama from 2007 to 2023. Birthdate: Oct. 31, 1951 Birthplace: Fairmont, W.Va. Father: Nick Lou Saban Sr. Mother: Mary Saban Siblings: Kyle Krieger Marriages: Terry Saban (m. 1971) Children: Nicholas and Kristen

Nick agreed to a contract extension with Alabama in June 2021, initially slated to last through the Crimson Tide's 2028 season. Just a year later, in August 2022, Nick signed another extension atop the previous deal, stretching his coaching tenure through February 2030.

Article continues below advertisement

This extraordinary extension, valued at approximately $93.6 million during its signing, promised Coach Saban a jaw-dropping $12.7 million for the 2029 season in base salary and talent fees. However, the West Virginia native chose to retire in January 2024, just two seasons into his new contract.

Nick Saban announced his retirement after 17 seasons at Alabama.

Fast forward to Jan. 10, 2024, and the football world was left in shock as Nick Saban announced his retirement. "The University of Alabama has been a very special place," he said in a statement. "We have enjoyed every minute of our 17 years being the head coach at Alabama as well as becoming a part of the Tuscaloosa community. It is not just about how many games we won and lost, but it's about the legacy and how we went about it."

Article continues below advertisement

"We always tried to do it the right way. The goal was always to help players create more value for their future, be the best player they could be and be more successful in life because they were part of the program," he added. "Hopefully, we have done that, and we will always consider Alabama our home."