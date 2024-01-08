Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Dan Marino's Football Legacy Lives on Years After His Retirement It's hard to best a legacy like former Miami Dolphins player Dan Marino's. The Hall-of-Famer has remained busy since retiring in 2000. By Sara Belcher Jan. 8 2024, Published 2:11 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Football legend Dan Marino has been retired from the Miami Dolphins for more than two decades now — but his name lives on as one of the most successful football players of all time in the NFL. When Dan retired in 2000, he held a series of NFL records, and his #13 jersey was the second ever to be retired by the Miami Dolphins in his honor. he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005.

Despite the years between his retirement and now, Dan remains an active face in the football scene, adding to his legacy off the field. Though you likely won't see him don a football helmet as a quarterback again, there is plenty keeping the former athlete busy now. Here's what he's been up to since retirement.

Dan Marino still works with Miami Dolphins.

Following his retirement from football, Dan worked as an analyst for CBS's The NFL Today from 2002 to 2013, as well as HBO's Inside the NFL from 2002 to 2007. Following his departure from CBS in 2014, Dan became a special advisor for the Dolphins, and to this day he continues to sit in on quarterback meetings and offer advice to the current team members, helping to coach them in their victories.

He's also joked about his plans to "unretire" in interviews, claiming he could now throw 6,000 yards in a season (1,000 more than his record-setting 5,000 he achieved during his career). Despite these jokes, he's continued to keep his football career off the field. Outside of football, though, Dan remains busy. Before retiring, he founded the Dan Marino Foundation to support children with autism, which he still consistently posts about online.

Dan, his wife Claire, and their six children currently live in Weston, Fla. In addition to his six children with his wife, Dan also confessed in 2013 that he had a child outside of wedlock with a fellow employee at CBS in 2005. He paid the child's mother, Donna Savattere, to keep the affair a secret, though he admitted to it when news broke in 2013.

What is Dan Marino's net worth?

When Dan was initially signed with the Dolphins as an athlete, he was earning anywhere from $2 million to $6 million per contract. By the time he retired, he was estimated to be worth around $45 million. Despite various financial setbacks since that original assessment, the former athlete is still estimated to be worth around $50 million.