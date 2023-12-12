Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Miami Dolphins Cornerback Xavien Howard Has Baby Mama Drama Amid Alleged Paternity Test Xavien Howard’s alleged baby mama claimed that the NFL star and his family called her child “ugly” and said that she was going to “die.” By Dan Clarendon Dec. 12 2023, Published 2:58 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/NFL

The Gist: Photos on social media appear to show a paternity test involving Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard.

In another pic, a message written on a baby’s onesie claims that Xavien is a “deadbeat dad” who tells people that the baby is “not his child.”

Article continues below advertisement

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard appears to have some baby mama drama. Social media posts allege that the NFL star is a “deadbeat dad” to a toddler.

Photos circulating on Instagram show a baby wearing a onesie bearing a damning accusation: “Xavien Howard is my deadbeat dad. He tells people I’m not his child, but the DNA proved that was a lie.” The back of the onesie shows an alleged prenatal paternity test, with DNA samples collected from one Denisha Owens and one Xavien Howard, whose probability of paternity is greater than 99.9 percent, according to the alleged test.

Article continues below advertisement

There’s a new addition to Xavien Howard’s kids, if the paternity test photo is to be believed.

The DNA test shown from the onesie matches one uploaded by Instagram user @i_amninii on Dec. 4, 2023. @i_amninii doesn’t have many other Instagram posts online at the moment, but the rest are all devoted to her baby girl. One of those posts, uploaded in August 2022, reveals that her baby’s name is Xara Howard, with @i_amninii calling the child “literally perfect.” And in the caption to a photo of Xara posted on Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 10, @i_amninii wrote, “God has definitely been good to me.”

@i_amninii also weighed in when the @NoJumper Instagram account posted the onesie pics. “Before y’all put your two [cents] in it, y’all don’t know WTF you talking about!” @i_amninii wrote in the comments. “He put my baby in the drama first! Him and his whole family calling my baby ‘ugly,’ telling me she going to ‘die,’ and he allows it. My child cannot talk, but I’m going to step for her all the way.”

Article continues below advertisement

Howard has three young kids with ex-girlfriend Keeli Long, according to Atlanta Black Star — daughters Ava and Skylar, and son Xavien Jr. Xavien hasn't commented on the paternity claim yet, per Dolphins Talk.

Article continues below advertisement

The gossip comes midway through Xavien’s eighth season with the Dolphins.

Xavien, who played college football for Baylor, joined the Miami Dolphins in 2016, when he was a second-round pick during that year’s NFL Draft, according to his team bio. Since then, he has been a Pro Bowl selection four times and a team captain for two seasons. He was the NFL interception leader in 2020, he has the fourth-highest interception tally in Dolphins history, and he has the second-highest number of passes defensed in the team’s history since 1991, the bio adds.