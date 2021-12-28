Wait, What? Miley Cyrus Apparently Has a Mystery Brother Named Christopher Who Lives in South Carolina

Wait, What? Miley Cyrus Apparently Has a Mystery Brother Named Christopher Who Lives in South CarolinaBy Kelly Corbett
Dec. 27 2021
We all know Miley Cyrus. And chances are that if you watched Hannah Montana, you’re already familiar with her famous dad Billy Ray Cyrus and his achy breaky heart. However, it's not just Miley's dad who is famous — the whole Cyrus clan is.
The pop artist recently shared a family photo to Instagram with her mom / manager, Tish Cyrus, and her siblings. It was the first time in a while that we saw Miley with all of her kin (or at least the ones we knew about!). Keep scrolling to get the lowdown on all of Miley Cyrus’s siblings, as well as learn about her mystery half-sibling, Christopher Cody Cyrus, who is hardly ever talked about.
Miley Cyrus's siblings are Trace Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, Braison Cyrus, and Noah Cyrus.
"Christmas with the Cyrus family. Guess who the only one not stoned is?" Miley wrote in the caption of the above photo on Instagram. From left to right, it's Trace, Brandi, Miley, mama Tish (who's holding her first grandchild, Bear), Braison, and Noah Cyrus.
Miley Cyrus's brother Trace Cyrus is in the band Metro Station.
The oldest Cyrus child is Trace Cyrus. But according to Wide Open Country, he was born Neil Timothy Helson.
Trace is actually Tish's son from her first marriage to Baxter Neal Helson. However, when she married Billy Ray, he adopted her son as his child, and they officially changed his name to Trace Dempsey Cyrus.
Trace is most known for his role as guitarist and vocalist in the band Metro Station.
In the past, he's been romantically linked to Disney Channel alum Brenda Song (who has since cozied up with Home Alone's Macaulay Culkin). Trace later got engaged to model Taylor Lauren Sanders. However, People reported that he announced that he had called off the engagement in a now-deleted Instagram post.
Miley Cyrus's sister Brandi Cyrus is a DJ and podcast host.
Brandi Cyrus was also one of Tish's children from her first marriage, who Billy Ray later adopted into the family. Brandi is currently a DJ and a co-host of the Your Favorite Things podcast with former Bachelor contestant Wells Adams.
She also previously hosted a podcast with Tish dubbed Sorry, We're Stoned. Unlike her other siblings, Brandi resides in Denver, Colo.
Braison Cyrus is the only Cyrus child who is a parent.
According to IMDb, Braison Cyrus is an actor, composer, and singer best known for his work in Heels (2016), Doc (2001), and Braison Cyrus: Heart is Gold (2020). The Nashville crooner has been married to Stella McBride since November 2019, and they currently have a son named Bear. His debut song, "I'll Never Leave You," was released in 2018.
Noah Cyrus is also a big name is music.
Chances are, you've probably already of singer Noah Cyrus. Much like her older sis Miley, the youngest Cyrus child has a few chart-topping singles of her own. Her single "Make Me (Cry)" quickly landed her on Billboard's Hot 100 chart in 2017. Since then, she's continued to make a name for herself in the industry. In 2020, she teamed up with Miley to release the original track "I Got So High I Saw Jesus."
Miley Cyrus allegedly has a half-brother named Christopher Cody Cyrus.
Not pictured in the family photo was Christopher Cody Cyrus, who is allegedly Billy Ray's son from a fling, according to Spock and Christine. That would make him Miley's half-brother.
Christopher is believed to live in South Carolina with his mother Kristin Luckey.
He previously told The Mirror that he has a very minimal relationship with his father and was primarily raised by his mother and stepfather. He's also only met Miley a few times. However, there is photographic evidence documenting their relationship, as seen below. Christopher seems to be disappointed that he is not included in the family.
It's unknown why Billy Ray does not seem to have an active relationship with Christopher.
However, some cryptic comments on Christopher's photo with Miley suggest he was left out intentionally. "I do like the music the Cyrus’s [sic] make but what they did to you isn't okay," one user wrote. Another user chimed in: "Your dad isn't a good guy dude."