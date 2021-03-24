Miley Cyrus' Alter Ego Might Be Making a Comeback — Is 'Hannah Montana' Returning?By Sara Belcher
Mar. 24 2021, Published 5:22 p.m. ET
It's been 15 years since Disney Channel's hit show Hannah Montana graced our screens. Following the double life of teenage popstar Miley Stewart (played by Miley Cyrus, of course) as she tried to live a normal life while secretly being a pop star by night, the show aired for four seasons before its final episode in 2011.
But some recent activity from an official Hannah Montana Twitter account has some former fans wondering if the pop star is finally coming back.
An official Hannah Montana Twitter account was finally created.
The day before the 15th anniversary of Hannah Montana, an official Twitter account for the fictional pop star was created and verified by Twitter, meaning it's more than just another fan account.
"Your favorite teen pop sensation since 2006," the bio reads. "Teen by day. Popstar by night. Life's what you make it. Let's make it rock."
The account has been suspiciously quiet since its formation, but fans were quick to notice, wondering if this meant that there would be a reboot coming soon.
On the actual 15th anniversary, Miley penned a letter to her former alter ego, thanking her for all of the memories they shared together.
"Although you are considered to be an 'alter ego' in reality, there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove than I did in my bare hands," Miley wrote. "... You and I have been through it all together my friend. We've shared many firsts. A lot of lasts. Ups. Downs. Tears and laughs."
Nice to hear from you @MileyCyrus. It’s only been a decade. https://t.co/KXd01DpciK— Hannah Montana (@hannahmontana) March 24, 2021
"It was bittersweet to know I would be leaving you (a HUGE piece of me) behind in Stage 9. Which is where I say I grew up when asked," Miley's letter continued. "The finale episode was appropriately titled 'Wherever I Go' after a final song by the teen pop sensation herself. YOU. Me? Hannah Montana ... Hannah, I hope you hear me and believe those words are true. You have all my love and [utmost] gratitude. Breathing life into you for those six years was an honor."
The official Hannah Montana account quote-tweeted the letter as her first tweet.
"Nice to hear from you @MileyCyrus. It's only been a decade," the tweet read.
Is 'Hannah Montana' coming back? Will there be a reboot?
There have been countless reboots of childhood favorites across the board, but there has been little confirmation that we'll be getting a Hannah Montana reboot or spinoff anytime soon.
That being said, Miley has previously stated that she is definitely down to bring back the character.
"You know what honestly, I try to put that wig on all the time," she told People. "She's just in storage collecting dust and I'm ready to whip her out ... The opportunity will present itself."
"I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point. She needs a big makeover because she's kinda stuck in 2008, so we'll need to go shopping with Miss Montana," she continued.
Prior to Miley's admission, there were talks of a Hannah Montana prequel in the works focused on Hannah's dad, Robby Ray (played by Miley's real-life dad, Billy Ray Cyrus).
“They’re talking about doing a prequel, which to me, I would do that in a heartbeat,” he told Hollywood Life. “Because that means I get to get my mullet back."
Since then, though, there has been little news about the prequel — but it definitely sounds as though Miley will be pulling out her old Hannah wig very soon, though it's currently unclear if it will be for a Disney Channel reboot.