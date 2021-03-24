Miley Cyrus' Alter Ego Might Be Making a Comeback — Is 'Hannah Montana' Returning?

But some recent activity from an official Hannah Montana Twitter account has some former fans wondering if the pop star is finally coming back.

It's been 15 years since Disney Channel's hit show Hannah Montana graced our screens. Following the double life of teenage popstar Miley Stewart (played by Miley Cyrus , of course) as she tried to live a normal life while secretly being a pop star by night, the show aired for four seasons before its final episode in 2011.

An official Hannah Montana Twitter account was finally created.

The day before the 15th anniversary of Hannah Montana, an official Twitter account for the fictional pop star was created and verified by Twitter, meaning it's more than just another fan account. "Your favorite teen pop sensation since 2006," the bio reads. "Teen by day. Popstar by night. Life's what you make it. Let's make it rock." The account has been suspiciously quiet since its formation, but fans were quick to notice, wondering if this meant that there would be a reboot coming soon.

On the actual 15th anniversary, Miley penned a letter to her former alter ego, thanking her for all of the memories they shared together. "Although you are considered to be an 'alter ego' in reality, there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove than I did in my bare hands," Miley wrote. "... You and I have been through it all together my friend. We've shared many firsts. A lot of lasts. Ups. Downs. Tears and laughs."

Nice to hear from you @MileyCyrus. It’s only been a decade. https://t.co/KXd01DpciK — Hannah Montana (@hannahmontana) March 24, 2021

"It was bittersweet to know I would be leaving you (a HUGE piece of me) behind in Stage 9. Which is where I say I grew up when asked," Miley's letter continued. "The finale episode was appropriately titled 'Wherever I Go' after a final song by the teen pop sensation herself. YOU. Me? Hannah Montana ... Hannah, I hope you hear me and believe those words are true. You have all my love and [utmost] gratitude. Breathing life into you for those six years was an honor."

The official Hannah Montana account quote-tweeted the letter as her first tweet. "Nice to hear from you @MileyCyrus. It's only been a decade," the tweet read.