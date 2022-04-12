Billy Ray and Tish met in 1991, not long after his divorce from his first wife, Cindy Smith, per Us Weekly.

Their first child together — daughter Destiny Hope, later known as Miley Cyrus — was welcomed into the world in late 1992. (The pair also had children from previous relationships; Tish had daughter Brandi in 1987 and son Trace in 1989, while Billy Ray had a son named Christopher born in early 1992 — the same year as Miley — from a previous relationship.)

In 1993, Billy Ray and Tish officially tied the knot in a Tennessee wedding ceremony.

In 1994, they welcomed their son Braison into the world.