Kat Stickler's Followers Think She's Soft Launching a New Boyfriend After Split From Mike

Hearing your favorite internet couple broke up can be heartbreaking. Fans of the Stickler family felt that pain when Kat and Mike announced in March 202 that they were going their separate ways after amassing a following of more than six million people through their family prank content. The news came as a surprise to their followers, who were initially hoping it was just another prank, but it seems Kat may have moved on and has hinted she already has a new boyfriend.

Is Kat Stickler dating again? She's been posting about a new man.

After she and Mike broke up earlier this year, Kat's social media pages have included only solo content, focusing on her individual brand instead of the one she built with her ex. But recently, between quirky dancing videos and clips with her daughter, Kat has started posting content that suggests she's dating someone new.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

At the beginning of September 2021, Kat began posting videos alluding to this mystery man. She made a video with the "sometimes all I think about is you" audio, including the caption "No it's not like that... he just helps me out when I don't even ask him." Not long after, she made another post about a man sending her and her daughter dinner when she had to cancel a date.

Kat has been adhering to all of the rules of the "soft launch" of this new partner, never showing his face or tagging him. The most her followers have seen of him is a hand in one of her videos. Not long after she started to allude that she was seeing someone new, she posted a video of a man's hand grabbing her face before she leaned off-camera to kiss him.

Article continues below advertisement

Her followers have been super supportive as she ventures back out into the dating world, commenting how they're pleased to see her smiling in all of the videos about her new boyfriend. That being said, it's not likely we'll get a face reveal anytime soon, as it seems as though the relationship is still fairly new.