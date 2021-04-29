TikTok Star Kat Stickler on Finding Her "Theme" After Split From Husband (EXCLUSIVE)

However, the following March, the couple surprised their followers when they announced on social media that they would be separating.

During the height of the 2020 pandemic lockdown, TikTok power couple Kat and Mike Stickler seemingly became overnight successes with viral comedic videos about their marriage, which garnered millions of views and a slew of followers.

"Hey guys, we just wanted to come on here and address some of the rumors about Michael and I being separated," Kat said in the video. "Unfortunately, they are true. We are separating. We just wanted to be transparent with you guys, because you guys have been with us from the beginning of this whole journey."

As the two continue to co-parent their daughter MK, Kat is hoping to continue to build her brand and to make people laugh in the process. Distractify spoke exclusively with the mom about her new solo venture, how she's dealing with internet trolls, and more.