Mike and Kat Stickler Announced Their Separation on TikTok

Married pair Kat and Mike Stickler rose to fame with their "Mike and Kat" accounts on both TikTok and YouTube at the beginning phase of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

While TikTok users know that romantic relationships between top creators are subject to change, there are a few golden couples on the app who seem to be unbreakable.

But, the two now have followers concerned because they posted a video about their separation. Though they're known for pranks, the video was accompanied by the news that their infamous joint account is now just in Kat's name.

In addition to posting comedy content and pranks, the two featured their adorable baby girl MK in their videos. The combination of the three is a recipe for influencer success.

"We go forward with love and respect for each other, 100%," Kat continued. "We are also totally committed to co-parenting MK to the best of our abilities. We just ask that you respect our privacy, and her privacy."

The 26-year-old then asked that fans to honor the family's desire for space.

"Hey guys, we just wanted to come on here and address some of the rumors about Michael and I being separated," Kat began. "Unfortunately, they are true. We are separating. We just wanted to be transparent with you guys, because you guys have been with us from the beginning of this whole journey."

Less than a year after they first started their Mike and Kat accounts, the couple announced that they were separating in their marriage. The TikTok account is now in Kat's name, but the pair posted a joint video on March 17 to share the news.

Mike also last posted with his bride on Instagram in early March of 2021.

Kat and Mike have made their brand off of their close relationship, so their followers were concerned when Kat began posting solo content on Instagram in late February.

When a social media couple stops posting content together, even if it's just for a few days or weeks, fans begin to speculate that there is trouble in the relationship.

Mike Stickler said he needed to "work on" things in his life, and that Kat wasn't to blame for the split.

Though some speculated that Kat and Mike separated because they got into their relationship so quickly (they began dating, got married, and got pregnant with MK within the span of three months), Mike offered a different perspective. After Kat broke the news of the split, Mike hinted that he was to blame for the demise of the relationship.

"I agree with Kat, you know, we're just trying to do everything we can for MK, and co-parenting her, and moving forward in love," Mike shared. "So, Kat is not at fault at all for any of this, just so you know. There's a lot of things that I need to work on in my own life and get in order. Again, if you could, please respect our privacy, respect us as individuals as we attempt to navigate this process." Neither Mike nor Kat elaborated on what these "things" are that need to be worked on.

Because the Sticklers are known for posting prank content (and because fake breakup videos are popular on TikTok and YouTube), some are still convinced that Mike and Kat will reveal that the separation isn't real. They have not done so yet.