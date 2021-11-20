John Mayer Is the Next of Taylor's Exes to Land in Hot Water Based on the Songs About Him

Although "Superman" wasn't included on the regular album, the Deluxe Edition of "Speak Now" includes this track about Taylor falling for someone who constantly seems to be disappearing — or as she sings, "I watched Superman fly away / You've got a busy day today / Go save the world / I'll be around."

References to Mayer's brown eyes and "bad reputation" are also included with the lyrics, "Something in his deep brown eyes has me saying / He's not all bad like his reputation."