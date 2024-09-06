Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Travis Kelce's Interesting New Haircut Is Sparking Memes "Travis Kelce went to the barber and said, 'Just f--k my s--t up, fam.'" By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 6 2024, 10:41 a.m. ET Source: x/@MikeBeauvais; @ingelramdecoucy

The NFL season has finally kicked off again, much to the delight of football fans — and Swifties — everywhere. The Kansas City Chiefs started their season with a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 5 with A-list WAG Taylor Swift in the stands. Following rumors of a leaked "breakup contract" between Ms. Swift and tight end Travis Kelce, fans were eagerly waiting to see them back in action.

However, when they finally made their season debut, folks couldn't help but focus on ... something else. Indeed, it seems that Travis's new haircut drew all the attention on Thursday night, spawning memes all over the internet. Here's a look at some of our favorites.

You're not Ron ...

Travis Kelce looks like Josh Hartnett playing Ron Burgundy. pic.twitter.com/mk9SyBPT3h — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) September 6, 2024

We did predict a Josh Hartnett renaissance, but we didn't see it going like this.

Never cheat on your barber.

Source: x/@nfl_memes

And f--k his s--t up he did.

We all know this guy.

Travis Kelce looks like a dude who started crafting his own 9% IPA that tastes like trash pic.twitter.com/gO8IgbZqVd — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 6, 2024

It seems that partnering with General Mills to create a Kelce Brothers cereal just wasn't enough for him — he wanted to try his hand at craft beers, too.

This haircut definitely doesn't give "impending breakup."

This is not a man who’s ever planning to be on the market again. Travis Kelce went to the barber shop, sat down in that chair and said “give me the most awkward haircut you can think of to let the ladies know that THIS man ain’t looking!” pic.twitter.com/UqoSMH97TF — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 6, 2024

Remember when we mentioned that "breakup contract" between Travis and Taylor? Yeah, we think this haircut is confirmation enough that the whole thing is fake. This man is settled down.

First (put the scissors) down. See what we did there?

Travis Kelce deserves a 15 yard penalty for his outrageous haircut. pic.twitter.com/Ce88MV6ZTo — OutKick (@Outkick) September 6, 2024

It was a pretty close game, but the Chiefs ended up coming out on top in their matchup against the Ravens. If the refs took haircuts into account, we think things would have played out differently.

Shield your eyes!

Travis Kelce’s barber at Great Clips every time he is shown pic.twitter.com/1JAM0YY11H — McNeil (@Reflog_18) September 6, 2024

Listen, we have nothing against Great Clips — and for what it's worth, we're sure Travis is saving a lot of money on his haircuts.

Wait, forget what we said earlier.

Travis Kelce really trying to force Taylor Swift to dump him 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uF3MCZVXl3 — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) September 5, 2024