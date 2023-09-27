Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Did Travis Kelce Cheat On His Ex Maya Benberry? Here's What She Is Claiming! Amid Travis Kelce's budding romance with pop star Taylor Swift, the football player's ex is making some shocking claims. Here's a breakdown of the cheating allegations. By D.M. Sep. 26 2023, Published 9:11 p.m. ET Source: Getty/Instagram @mayabenberry

The Gist: Travis Kelce is rumored to be dating Taylor Swift.

The two were spotted leaving his game together.

Travis's ex, Maya Benberry, is now claiming he cheated on her during their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift and her rumored new beau, Travis Kelce, have been causing a stir since the pair were spotted leaving the Chief’s game together on September 24. The Kansas City football star, who previously dated Maya Benberry, has been gushing over Taylor in the weeks leading up to their first public appearance as a duo. On a July 26 episode of his New Heights podcast, the NFL player revealed that he wanted to give Taylor his number during a recent stop on her Eras Tour.

“There are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” Travis said. Unfortunately, the footballer was unsuccessful, but his fight to gain Taylor’s attention did not end there. Ahead of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears, Travis extended a public invitation to the “We Belong Together” singer to come watch him play at Arrowhead Stadium.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor proudly attended the game and was even spotted alongside Travis’ mom in the stands – marking the official start of their relationship. Amid the couple’s brewing romance, rumors began to swirl about Travis and his ex, Maya. Now, some are wondering if Travis cheated on Maya after the internet personality made a startling claim.

Source: Getty

Article continues below advertisement

Maya suggested that Travis cheated on her.

As fans of Taylor and Travis swoon over their new relationship, Travis’s ex has made bombshell accusations about her time with the football star. In a September 26 interview with Daily Mail, Maya claimed that “the man she knew” was not faithful and warned Taylor about Travis’s alleged transgressions.

“Only time will tell but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater,” Maya said. Adding, “Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit, so I wish her the best of luck, but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!”

Article continues below advertisement

Maya and Travis dated for a brief time in 2016. The life coach appeared on the NFL star’s E! reality show Catching Kelce. Maya won the dating competition, but her relationship with Travis only lasted a few months. After their union ended, Maya slammed her ex on social media, claiming that he cheated on her with his then-girlfriend Kayla Nicole.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources close to Travis are denying Maya’s claims.

Maya may have claimed that Travis was unfaithful to her during their time together, but sources close to the Chief’s star have shot down the internet personality’s accusations. Insiders told TMZ, that Maya’s suggestions are false, and that Travis was never “unfaithful” to the reality star. The source claims that Travis and Maya’s relationship ended shortly after it started, but the athlete was contractually obligated to keep their split a secret.

Source: Getty