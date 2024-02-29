Home > Television > Reality TV Travis Kelce Had His Own Dating Show — What Happened to the 'Catching Kelce' Winner? Travis Kelce once had his own dating show called 'Catching Kelce' and it even had a winner. Spoiler: it wasn't Taylor Swift. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 29 2024, Published 11:14 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mayabenberry; Getty Images

Most of us know him as the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, who won Super Bowl LVIII in what was a major upset for some football fans. Even more people will know him as Taylor Swift's boyfriend. There are even those who will recognize him as Bowen Yang's "Straight Male Friend" prescription on Saturday Night Live. But what you may not have known about Travis Kelce is that he once starred in his own reality dating show back in 2016.

Before becoming one of the biggest Swifties in history, Travis appeared in the eponymous Catching Kelce. The series followed Travis as an eligible bachelor as he searched for love among 50 women, each from a different state. According to Vanity Fair, it was a role he didn't exactly relish, especially since his relationship has very obviously fizzled out since the end of the series. But who was the winner of Catching Kelce and what is she up to now? Keep reading for all of the details.

There was a winner on Travis Kelce's dating show and it wasn't Taylor Swift.

Catching Kelce only lasted one season on E!. Nevertheless, the show had a winner back in the day. Out of 50 women, Travis chose Kentucky's Maya Benberry. According to her Instagram, she is a life coach and motivational speaker. Throughout her career, she has posted self-care blog posts and plenty of modeling photos. As far as we can tell, she isn't dating anyone right now. Unsurprisingly, though, most of her social media has been scrubbed of any relationship photos she might have had.

Maya and Travis only dated for a few months after the show ended in April 2016. Shortly after, in 2017, they officially broke up. However, Maya did confirm in an interview that at the time of their breakup, they were still good friends. Travis would go on to date influencer Kayla Nicole Brown between 2017 and 2022 before officially getting together with Taylor Swift in 2023.

Where is Maya Benberry now and where can you stream 'Catching Kelce'?

As of this writing, there aren't many details about what Maya is up to right now. While she was active on her social media platforms in 2023, she hasn't posted much to any of her channels so far in 2024. She has made a couple of small posts on Twitter, however, indicating that she's still on the grid in some capacity. However, there's little to no information on her current relationship status.