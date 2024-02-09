Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Kayla Nicole Is Over Athletes After Breaking Up With Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce By Alex West Feb. 8 2024, Published 10:49 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@iamkaylanicole

Influencer Kayla Nicole is totally over professional athletes it seems. She dated Travis Kelce for five years before her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end crumbled.

Article continues below advertisement

The original rumor was that they split for financial reasons, but Travis was quick to shut that narrative down. Now, they've both moved past the on-again and off-again situation. How's Kayla's dating life now? Keep reading for all of the details.

Article continues below advertisement

What's Kayla Nicole's dating life like now after Travis Kelce?

Since the sports power couple's relationship came to a halt in 2022, it doesn't seem Kayla has picked up anyone new yet. If she were to date again, she has made it clear that she isn't looking for another athlete.

Kayla didn't shade Travis with that confession or anything but admitted that she was “out of the athlete stage" when she appeared on the Behind the Lakes podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

"I would love to just date someone that — I do think that I’m attracted to men in positions of power, I do think that those types of men are attracted to me,” she added. “So, I would love to date an executive of a record label or a movie producer.”

For Kayla, she wants to be able to kick back and actually enjoy the sport with a potential suitor. "I don’t really need to go to any more sporting events because I have a jersey on with somebody’s name on the back," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla might be claiming to be over athletes, but that hasn't stopped her from having total heart eyes for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. In November 2023, she reposted a video of a game, but it zoomed in on Jalen. She captioned it "Fly Eagles fly."

Article continues below advertisement

Immediately, fans teased that she was thirsting after him and Kayla didn't exactly deny it. Instead, she replied, "Y'all have eyes, too." No word on whether anything came out of that, but given her newfound aversion to athletes, likely not.

Why did Kayla and Travis Kelce breakup?

The pair have been relatively tight lipped about what really went down. As mentioned, Travis shut down rumors that he wasn't holding up his side of the financial bargain, but Kayla has given a little more to go off of.

Article continues below advertisement

Around the time of their breakup, Kayla admitted to struggling with her mental health, meaning the split may have given her a chance to spend some extra time focusing on herself.

Article continues below advertisement

"I had lost a substantial amount of weight within a very short amount of time. I wasn’t sleeping, I wasn’t eating. I was really abusing melatonin to sleep at night,” Nicole told PEOPLE. “I started going to therapy and quickly realized, ‘OK, it’s one thing to be physically fit, but it’s another thing to be mentally fit.’ You could be in the best shape of your life, but mentally, if you are not a healthy person, it’s not going to feel good.”