Taylor Swift Has a Team of Top-Notch Bodyguards to Keep Her Safe Taylor Swift's security team is considered one of the best in the business. Her security detail may cost upwards of $3 million a year. By Joseph Allen Feb. 15 2024, Published 10:12 a.m. ET

If you're an average person, you're likely lucky enough to be able to walk around without security at all times. If you're Taylor Swift, you likely get used to being flanked by bodyguards anytime you step into public view.

Following Taylor's recent slew of appearances at various NFL games, where she's just feet from regular ticketholders who don't have bodyguards, many are now wondering how many bodyguards Taylor has with her at any given time. Here's what we know about her security detail and why it has often been described as the best in the business.

How many bodyguards does Taylor Swift have?

Taylor has an entire roster of bodyguards, and those bodyguards vary from day to day. It isn't clear exactly how many people she employs as part of her security team, but clips of her bodyguards have occasionally gone viral in part because of how alert and careful they seem to be. Given how many people love Taylor and how visible she's been recently, it makes sense that her security would need to be top-notch.

One expert suggested that Taylor's security detail may cost upwards of $3 million a year, especially if she's being protected around the clock. That security detail is so expensive not just because it works to keep her safe, but also because she hires great bodyguards who help her to feel like she's having as normal an experience as possible despite her insanely high profile.

“Obviously, anywhere she goes is a security issue,” Chiefs Chairman Clark Hunt said of Taylor. “It’s something that we’ve helped her security team handle when she comes to games in Kansas City and I know the visiting teams that we’ve played this year where she’s shown up have had to do the same thing. She has a really talented security team. They liaison with our security team, and we make sure we get her into and out of the stadium safely.”

Multiple people are likely protecting her at games.

While it's impossible to say for sure how many bodyguards Taylor employs in total, at football games it seems likely that she has multiple people around her making sure that she doesn't come into harm's way. Following the AFC Championship Game, there was a memorable moment where commentator Tony Romo attempted to give Taylor a hug and was intercepted by her security before he was eventually allowed to do so.

Taylor's security team clearly takes their job seriously and knows that they are responsible for protecting one of the most high-profile people in the world. Even Travis Kelce, Taylor's boyfriend, had a memorable encounter with a member of her team when he put his hand on a bodyguard's back so that he could open the door for her.