Taylor Swift Was Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's "Breakup Contract" Leaked? By Jamie Lee Published Sept. 4 2024, 3:17 p.m. ET

It must be wild being so famous that you'd need a PR firm to schedule your breakup. That's what the rumors are saying right now about Taylor Swift and her Kansas City Chiefs boo Travis Kelce, who are allegedly planning their split on a specific date.

That's according to supposed "leaked" documents, of course. The top of the docs say Full Scope, which is Travis's U.S. PR company. While that might seem legit, Full Scope has since claimed to the Daily Mail that the docs are "fabricated." So what's going on here? Let's investigate.

Is true love dead?!

Was Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's "breakup contract" leaked?

The documents in question — whether they're real or fabricated — outline a detailed strategy for Taylor and Travis's split, with the plan for their breakup announcement to come out on Sept. 28, 2024, followed by an official statement three days later, in which both parties maintain "mutual respect" for each other.

Per the Daily Mail, the plan even includes some boilerplate text for a potential announcement: "Example: Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other's personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time. They are both committed to their careers and personal growth. They remain friends and wish each other the best."

LEAK!!! Travis Kelce's team call in lawyers over leaked 'contract' that claimed to reveal the exact date his relationship with Taylor Swift would end: Fake PR 'strategy document' spread online gave illusion their year-long love story was a sham pic.twitter.com/igOoZOsWd8 — Tommy Gabriel (@itstommygabriel) September 4, 2024

The plan specifically called for the announcement to frame the split as a "natural part of life," while also highlighting Travis's commitment to his "personal growth" and his sports career. Not only did Full Scope tell the Daily Mail that these docs were fake, but the company also said it had "engaged [its] legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents."