Taylor Swift Fans Think Charli XCX's 'New York Magazine' Photoshoot References Taylor Swift — Is It an Easter Egg or a Dig? By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 26 2024, 5:14 p.m. ET

Though Brat Summer is drawing to a close, Charli XCX is still making waves in the media — and this time, fans can't tell if it's a good or a bad thing. The "Apple" songstress recently starred on the cover of New York Magazine to talk about the success of her recent album and more. However, one particular picture in the feature caught the eye of fans of a different pop star: Taylor Swift.

The image, which shows Charli laying on a stretcher next to a frozen, severed hand adorned with beaded bracelets, has caused a stir between the two fandoms. But was it a hurtful dig at Swifties following a tragic incident ... or was it a hint at a potential collab? Here's what we know.

Charli XCX has sparked some Taylor Swift friendship bracelet controversy.

The controversial New York Magazine snap, which was taken by photographer David LaChapelle, has Swifties on the defense after speculation arose that the severed hand was a dig at Taylor Swift and their alleged "feud." "A severed hand with friendship bracelets when, last month, three little girls were stabbed to death by a lunatic at a Swift-themed dance party," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Tone deaf, to say the least."

This post references a tragic incident in early August 2024 during which three young girls were attacked and killed during a Taylor Swift dance class in Southport, England.

Of course, Swifties have been known to wear colorful arm candy to show their support for the singer, and for some fans, the sight of the bloody friendship bracelets in Charli's New York Magazine feature was all too much. "I’m literally blocking all Charli-related material," one Swiftie said on X.

Some think Charli may be hinting at a collaboration.

While some have accused Charli of being insensitive, others think the photo concept may have been an easter egg pointing toward a collaboration with none other than Miss Swift herself. Of course, one of the most talked-about songs on "Brat," "Sympathy Is a Knife," is speculated to be about Taylor — and fans think there could be a remix coming.

During her interview with New York Magazine, she even hinted at it herself: "I wrote this [new version of the song] three or four weeks ago, about this idea of, like, you have to fall — if you're deemed to be even in the slightest way on top, you have to fall."